The Surprising Ingredient You Should Be Adding to Your Grilled Cheese

In honor of #NationalGrilledCheeseDay, we cooked up more than a dozen different riffs on the classic toasty cheese sandwich. In a casual office poll, there were passionate pleas and many strong opinions ranging from the type of bread to the cheese itself—and even the preparation of the cheese prior to grilling. You’ll find some of our staff’s favorite combos below, but there was one surprise ingredient that outshone all the others. And, believe it or not, it wasn’t bacon.

It’s mustard. Senior Fashion Editor Rebecca Daly writes:

My college roommate’s mother taught me the undeniable importance of buttering BOTH sides of the bread (YUM). And my personal favorite combo is smoked gouda, a good grainy mustard, and very thinly sliced apple (and sometimes some onion). Drooling.

Rebecca had us at “buttering BOTH sides” but when she suggested a smear of grainy mustard, we knew we had to give it a try. An assertive grainy Dijon offers a punch from ground mustard seeds similar to horseradish, plus salt and vinegar—all the bracing flavors an unctuous butter, bread, and cheese sandwich needs to make it sing. Why do you think a grilled cheese tastes so good dunked in a bowl of sweet and tangy tomato soup? On its own, a grilled cheese is pretty decadent—nutty from the toasting of the fat-soaked bread, and slightly sweet from the bread itself (since most sandwich bread leans sweet to please our American palates). Sharp mustard balances those flavors and cuts some of the richness, turning a humble weekend lunch into a celebration dinner (or even party-worthy appetizer).

A secret mustard layer was delicious with thinly sliced apple like Rebecca suggested, but it worked equally well with a Double Crunch Swiss and Scallion, and the class favorite, Tomato, Fontina, and Bacon.

You can’t go wrong adding a little swipe to any of your go-to grilled cheese variations. But if that doesn’t float your boat, we have plenty of other clever and delicious suggestions to share. Happy grilling!

Tomato and bacon!—Brigitt Earley, Deputy Editor

Not sure if this is too far afield, but one of my favorite dinners is a few thin slices of brie, a slice or two of smoked turkey breast, and a few thin slices of pear (or apple). I put them on a grill pan, usually with sourdough bread, and just put something on top for a bit to smush (scientific) it all down. I also like to grate Gruyère and cook it with some arugula and good bread. THAT is a grilled cheese, and greens make it healthy.—Laura Schocker, Digital Director

I like Swiss cheese on whole wheat! But the secret for me is to sauté the bread in butter, then flip in when brown, and put the cheese on the already browned side. Then, when the cheese is melty, put the halves together and press. Let brown a little more, then flip and press. Then, yum. Buttery, cheesy goodness, and Swiss is nice and stretchy.—George Kimmerling, Executive Managing Editor

Rye bread with a light spreading of truffle ghee and American cheese on a grill pan. —Betsy Goldberg, Deputy Editor

Whole wheat bread (holds up better IMO), mayo on the outside, a little butter spread on the inside, and then I only use blocked extra sharp cheddar (the sharpest I can find) which I cut into slices! I’m a purist…no veggies or meat inside for me! —Nora Horvath, Editorial Assistant

Straight cheddah slices with thinly (salted and peppered) slices of tomato inside and mayo on the outside. Even better if it’s pressed in a griddle or George Foreman! If I’m feeling fancy I’ll get a couple slices of sweet bread like brioche or Puerto Rican/Hawaiian bread. The sweet and salty flavors are 100. Also LOVE making grilled cheese with pimento and cheese spread under the broiler.—Brandi Broxson, Associate Editor

I like them with ricotta, mozzarella, and basil. —Savannah James, Fashion Assistant

Texas toast spread with mayo and sprinkled with some salt plus American cheese plus grated pepper jack plus salted tomatoes. AND butter in the skillet. Side note I made grilled cheese in a panini press once and the results were truly 3x as delicious.—Heath Goldman, Associate Food Editor

Challah or whole wheat, grated cheddar, tomato, and that tub butter w/olive oil in it. —Sara Austin, Executive Editor

I love to add a slice of tomato. And always a pickle on the side. And I like to cut mine diagonally. —Heather Muir, Beauty Director

Kerrygold aged cheddar is my favorite. Also, I love a good whole-grain bread or sourdough with grilled cheese. Butter over mayo, always. If I’m feeling really fancy, brie grilled cheese with very thin slices of a Granny Smith apple. Or sharp cheddar and peach with a little honey and walnut action. Now, that is my summer jam. Oh, also BACON JAM makes everything taste better.—Rebecca Longshore, Social Media Manager