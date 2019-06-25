Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Refresh your regular ice with these tasty (and really pretty!) cubes just in time for the summer heat.

Why settle for plain frozen water when you can elevate a cocktail, a pitcher of lemonade, or a glass of seltzer with these creative cubes? They deliver subtle flavor and fun bursts of color. Each mixture that follows makes about 12 1-inch or 6 2-inch ice cubes. We freeze ours in silicone ice cube trays; the flexible material makes it easy to pop out the cubes once frozen. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe.

Cucumber Herb

Divide sliced seedless cucumber among the cups of an ice cube tray. Top each with a few small mint leaves or a sprig of thyme; top with water and freeze until solid. Try in a gin and tonic.

Summer Berry

Mash 1 cup chopped strawberries or blackberries until mostly smooth. Divide among the cups of an ice cube tray. Place a halved berry in each cup; top with water and freeze until solid. Try in seltzer.

Lemon Ginger

Divide halved lemon slices and 1 4-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced, among the cups of an ice cube tray. Top with water or coconut water and freeze until solid. Try in iced tea.

Black Coffee

Divide 2½ cups cooled freshly brewed coffee among the cups of an ice cube tray and freeze until solid. Try in iced coffee or cold milk.

Vietnamese Coffee or Thai Iced Tea

Whisk 2 cups freshly brewed black coffee or black tea with ½ cup sweetened condensed milk. Divide among the cups of an ice cube tray and freeze until solid. Try in iced coffee or iced black tea.

Green or Herbal Tea