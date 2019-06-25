6 Delicious Ways to Add Fruit, Veggies, and More to Ice Cubes
Refresh your regular ice with these tasty (and really pretty!) cubes just in time for the summer heat.
Why settle for plain frozen water when you can elevate a cocktail, a pitcher of lemonade, or a glass of seltzer with these creative cubes? They deliver subtle flavor and fun bursts of color. Each mixture that follows makes about 12 1-inch or 6 2-inch ice cubes. We freeze ours in silicone ice cube trays; the flexible material makes it easy to pop out the cubes once frozen. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe.
To buy: Tovolo Ice Mold Trays, $14 for 2 1¼-inch trays; amazon.com.
Cucumber Herb
Divide sliced seedless cucumber among the cups of an ice cube tray. Top each with a few small mint leaves or a sprig of thyme; top with water and freeze until solid. Try in a gin and tonic.
Summer Berry
Mash 1 cup chopped strawberries or blackberries until mostly smooth. Divide among the cups of an ice cube tray. Place a halved berry in each cup; top with water and freeze until solid. Try in seltzer.
Lemon Ginger
Divide halved lemon slices and 1 4-inch piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced, among the cups of an ice cube tray. Top with water or coconut water and freeze until solid. Try in iced tea.
Black Coffee
Divide 2½ cups cooled freshly brewed coffee among the cups of an ice cube tray and freeze until solid. Try in iced coffee or cold milk.
Vietnamese Coffee or Thai Iced Tea
Whisk 2 cups freshly brewed black coffee or black tea with ½ cup sweetened condensed milk. Divide among the cups of an ice cube tray and freeze until solid. Try in iced coffee or iced black tea.
Green or Herbal Tea
Steep 4 bags green tea or herbal tea (such as hibiscus or chamomile) in 2 cups boiling water for 5 minutes. Strain and let cool. Divide among the cups of an ice cube tray and freeze until solid. Try in lemonade.