We Asked Egg Farmers to Share Their Favorite Egg-Cooking Hacks With Us—and Wow, Did They Deliver

Eggs are the ultimate protein-packed, crowd-pleasing pantry stable. They're always in the fridge, they cost next to nothing, and they're one of the healthiest breakfast foods you'll find. And from the simple perfection that is scrambled eggs, to adding a sunny-side up egg to avocado toast or pizza, to the many deliciously decadent brunch preparations, we're always discovering new excuses to eat them.

Whatever way you like to serve your eggs, there's no denying that this food is both one of the most versatile and finicky—just because they're easy to make doesn't mean there's no technique involved. You can bring up egg cooking in a group of inexperienced cooks, culinary experts, or professional chefs alike and everyone will have strong feels about what the "secrets" are to nailing it.

That's why we went straight to the source: Egg farmers. These pros know their yolks better than anyone, which is why we tapped them for the genius egg prep hacks they've been keeping a secret for (in many cases) centuries. Here are 10 pro-approved tips and tricks from the farmers who supply eggs for Braswell Family Farms, a family-owned business that produces ethical eggs that are cage-free, organic, and free-range.