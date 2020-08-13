Trader Joe’s Fans Will Love This New Cookbook—and Amazon Has It on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Calling all Trader Joe’s shoppers! This Amazon find will take your obsession (and your cooking) to the next level.

The Cooking Through Trader Joe's Cookbook has officially arrived at Amazon and for a limited time, you can get the collection of creative recipes on sale for under $20. Reviewers are already calling the book, written by the popular Trader Joe’s blogger Kelsey Lynch, an “amazing cookbook”—especially if you’re looking for new ways to spice up your quarantine cooking.

Every single recipe featured makes use of customer-loved Trader Joe’s products, like its popular Cauliflower Gnocchi, Cookie Butter, and Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. Inside you’ll find easy weeknight dinner ideas, kid-friendly meals, vegetarian dishes, and tons of healthy recipes, too. You’ll also discover creative ways to use the brand’s staples to create easy appetizers, cocktails, and desserts.

The author, Kelsey Lynch, runs the popular Trader Joe’s Food Reviews Instagram account, where she critiques products, delivers brand news, shares original recipes, and gives more insider information. And while the book reviews are fairly limited so far, they’re all filled with praise, just like her Instagram feed, which has amassed over 139,000 followers.

“This book is amazing,” one reviewer wrote. “If the brioche French toast was the only recipe included, it would be worth the money. I have already made it twice and my kids can’t get enough of it! I can’t wait to try some more recipes.”