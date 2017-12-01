Le Creuset’s Newest Dutch Oven Is Out of This World

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Le Creuset has been delivering collaboration after collaboration, and we just can’t get enough. Just in time for the holidays, Le Creuset dropped an constellation print Dutch oven exclusively at Bloomingdale’s. It’s a galactic dream that will make for an out-of-this-world holiday gift (or, of course, treat for yourself.) The 4.5-quart round oven has an all-over star print all over that’s chic and subtle enough that you don't need to be a Star Wars fan to go crazy for it. The Cosmos-style oven has the same high-quality design as other Le Creusets, so you can roast, braise, and bake to perfection.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Le Creuset collections as of late, the French company has graced the world with some swoon-worthy Disney collections. From the Beauty and the Beast collection to a Snow White apple set, Le Creuset is taking over the hearts of Disney cooking fans, one one item at a time. They also recently released a blush pink cookware collection (there are 23 items to choose from) that is feeding all of our Millennial Pink dreams. Their exclusive collections keep getting better and better, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what they’ve got in store next. One thing is certain: It will be pretty hard to beat this shining star of a piece.