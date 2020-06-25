How to Spatchcock a Chicken at Home

Place a whole chicken on a cutting surface, with the backbone and the tops of the wings facing up and the breast resting on the work surface. Feel for the spine beneath the skin, and use your kitchen shears to start cutting along the edge of the backbone, from the legs toward the neck. Repeat the cuts along the other side of the chicken’s backbone, and peel the spine away, leaving the chicken’s internal cavity exposed.

Tip: If you feel like making stock, you can save the backbone to add flavor to it.

Flip the spatchcocked chicken over and press against the breastbone in the center of the bird. You’ll find that it’s easy to flatten the chicken and spread out the legs.

From there, you decide how to season or marinate your chicken (lemon, garlic, salt, and pepper are a classic combo), and grill, roast, or bake it to perfection—about one hour and five minutes at 400 degrees F. (Check that the chicken is 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer to make sure it’s fully cooked.)

Go ahead and get over your fear of butchering your bird. You may find that the spatchcocking technique works beautifully with any poultry you plan to serve—including your Thanksgiving turkey.