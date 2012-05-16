Garlic browns in less than a minute, so if you add it to the pan too early with items like meat or slower cooking vegetables, the garlic will scorch long before the other ingredients are done. To avoid this, trying using sliced garlic or smashed whole cloves in quick cooking dishes or sautés. The bigger pieces are less likely to burn than minced or pressed garlic. When using whole cloves you can even remove them from your skillet after they’ve turned golden, leaving behind garlic-laced oil instead of brown bitter bits.



If a sautéed recipe asks for garlic to be added at the beginning of a dish, have the other ingredients prepped and ready to go so you can add them quickly, before the garlic starts to burn while on its own in the skillet.

