6 Hacks for Cooking the Crispiest, Tastiest Frozen Pizza

1 Make frozen pizza in an air fryer.

Air fryers can transform soggy leftovers into fresh-as-new entrees, make the crispiest french fries ever, and even cook hard-boiled eggs in minutes. So why stop there? Make the most out of this workhorse appliance by air frying frozen pizza for crispy crusts that give your favorite spots a run for their money.

Benefiting from the convection heating that circulates air around the food, an air fryer quickly heats all sides of a frozen pizza evenly and prevents it from becoming a soggy mess. Here's how to make pizza in your air fryer:

Set the air fryer to 380-400 degrees F and heat the frozen pizza for six to 10 minutes (depending on the thickness of the crust), or until golden and crispy. Due to size constraints, an air fryer is ideal for a small, personal pie or heating individual slices.

