Clever Tips for Cooking Eggplant to Perfection

One of the most popular baked eggplant recipes is eggplant parmesan, with its layers of mozzarella and marinara mixed in with the eggplant. But eggplant can also be baked into a healthier take on French fries, roasted and mixed in with pasta, or broiled and pureed to make a tasty dip. To cook eggplant in the oven, preheat the oven to 475°F, toss, brush, or drizzle your cut eggplant with olive oil, and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Roast until the eggplant is tender, 18 to 20 minutes.

If you’d like to broil your eggplant, prepare the eggplant as needed for your recipe—either by slicing it, dicing it, or piercing an uncut eggplant with a fork—and heat the broiler to high. Set the oven rack six inches below the broiler (more if the eggplant comes close to the broiler) and cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.