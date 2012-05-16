This Is the Best—and Most Mess-Free—Way to Bread Chicken 

We've all been there. In fact, my mom coined a special term—"chicken handlet"—for that particularly unfortunate situation in which you find yourself with five fingers (and much of your palm) completely covered in a mixture of raw eggs, flour, and bread crumbs. The good news? Creating an organized system will help you avoid chicken handlet (and the icky mess that comes with it) for good. Just follow these easy instructions, and remember: practice makes perfect.

