Does it seem as if your pasta always comes out too sticky, too hard, too mushy? Let this video be your guide to cooking pasta perfectly.

What You Need water

large pot

pasta

salt

tongs

colander Follow These Steps Boil water in a large pot

To make sure pasta doesn’t stick together, use at least 4 quarts of water for every pound of noodles. Salt the water with at least a tablespoon—more is fine

The salty water adds flavor to the pasta. Add pasta

Pour pasta into boiling water. Don’t break the pasta; it will soften up within 30 seconds and fit into the pot. Stir the pasta

As the pasta starts to cook, stir it well with the tongs so the noodles don’t stick to each other (or the pot). Test the pasta by tasting it

Follow the cooking time on the package, but always taste pasta before draining to make sure the texture is right. Pasta cooked properly should be al dente—a little chewy. Drain the pasta

Drain cooked pasta well in a colander. If serving hot, add sauce right away; if you’re making a pasta salad, run noodles under cold water to stop the cooking.



