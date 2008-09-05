How to Make the Fluffiest Couscous

Couscous is one of the tastiest side dishes around and one of the easiest to prepare in a hurry. Whether you're learning how to prepare couscous for a yummy side paired with mini burgers or a making couscous for protein-packed salad to bring to work for lunch, knowing how to cook the food will prove fruitful in the kitchen for many versatile dishes. Watch our video demonstration to see how to make the tasty grain, and then try some of our most loved basic couscous recipes, like this couscous with apricot vinaigrette and Moroccan couscous salad.

What You Need saucepan, couscous, olive oil or butter, salt, water, dinner fork, wooden spoon