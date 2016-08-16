Salmon is packed full of omega-3 fatty acids (also found in flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts), making it a healthy weeknight dinner option your whole family will enjoy. In fact, eating two to three four-ounce servings of salmon a week may reduce the risk of age-related vision problems , according to a study from the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism, and can also help your skin look younger.

Intimidated by cooking the fish at home? Even beginners can master this basic technique, which results in perfectly flaky filets every time. At the grocery store, look for Wild Alaskan salmon, which is the cleanest (low-mercury) variety of the fish, and is exposed to fewer toxins than farmed Atlantic salmon. And whenever possible, buy salmon that has been locally caught. Store it in the refrigerator, and use it within two days of purchasing. Once you’re a pro, you’ll want to put the versatile fish on everything, from leafy green salads to spicy Sriracha tacos. And don’t limit your salmon consumption to dinnertime: it can be enjoyed atop a slice of avocado toast, or piled onto a grain bowl for a satisfying midday meal.