What’s the Difference Between Iced Coffee and Cold Brew?

For coffee drinkers, warmer weather signifies the much-anticipated switch from a hot cup of joe to a tall glass of iced. It makes sense, then, that a new trend in iced coffee is taking both coffee shops and grocery stores by storm: cold-brew coffee. The hype is nothing to scoff at: Starbucks reported a 20 percent increase in iced drink sales nationwide after it introduced cold brew coffee in stores, according to Bloomberg. But what sets it apart from traditional iced coffee? Here’s everything you need to know.

Iced Coffee: This is just what it sounds like: coffee that is brewed hot, poured over ice, and served cold.