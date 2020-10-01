Coffee Cocktails Are Fall’s Biggest Beverage Trend—Here’s How to Make Them at Home

When a pumpkin spice latte just isn’t cutting it, coffee cocktails are the perfect blend of caffeinated warmth plus spirited spice to power you through the fall and holiday season. Whether you want to spruce up your holiday brunch with a warm mug of Irish whiskey-spiked pour over or end the day with an espresso-scented nightcap, Stephan Berg and Alexander Hauck, co-founders of The Bitter Truth, are the ideal beverage experts to tap. Here are Hauck’s top tips to guide you through the dos and don’ts of incorporating coffee into cocktails—including the best spirits and fall-flavored fixings. (Think chocolate bitters, caramel syrup, cardamom…thirsty yet?)