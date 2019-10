You’ve bought it, stuffed it, cooked it, and now you have to carve it. If you’re daunted by the task―some of the best cooks are―just remember that carving a turkey comes down to simple technique. Follow the easy steps in this video.

What You Need carving board, chef’s knife (or slicing knife), paper towels, platter, cutting board, long, flexible knife (or boning knife), tongs