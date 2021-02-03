7 Cooking Mistakes Every Home Chef Makes—and How to Fix Them

Using a food thermometer is the only way you can be certain you’ve cooked meat, poultry, or fish to the proper internal temperature to eliminate the growth of potentially harmful bacteria. “Color is never a reliable indicator of safety and doneness,” says Veronika Pfaeffle, a public affairs specialist in the Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Education for the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Food thermometers are widely available and super easy to use—simply insert into the center of a piece of meat, avoiding any bone or gristle, and make sure to meet the internal temperature recs below.

Cook raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts to 145°F. For safety and quality, allow meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving or consuming.

Cook raw ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal to 160°F.

Cook egg dishes to 160°F.

Cook fish to 145°F.

Cook raw poultry to 165°F.

Additionally, avoid excessively poking, turning, or prodding foods as they cook, especially when trying to achieve the perfect sear on a sirloin steak or salmon fillet. As with the overcrowded pan problem, the more you prevent your ingredients from cooking without disruption, the less likely you’ll end up with a beautifully browned chicken breast. Once a piece of meat releases from the surface of the pan, it’s ready to be turned.