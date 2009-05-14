The Best Summer Cookbooks

Iron Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay can cook up a storm, but he also understands the pleasures of the classics. From his recipe for Perfect Burgers he builds mouth-watering constructions like the California Burger (layered with Monterey Jack and spicy avocado relish) and the Greek Burger (topped with feta, yogurt, and cucumbers). Flay’s accompaniments are equally tempting: He offers recipes for eight different kinds of French fries and more than twice as many milk shakes, including an ultra-decadent Toasted Marshmallow.



To buy: $26, amazon.com.



See our latest round-up of recommended cookbooks for 2013.