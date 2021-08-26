5 Best Store-Bought Gravy Hacks to Make It Taste Homemade

1 Incorporate the "fond" or drippings from the roasting pan

At times, calculating exactly how much gravy you'll need for your holiday dinner can prove even more difficult than cooking the bird itself. Relying on the drippings alone to make enough sauce to feed the entire family can turn into a risky guessing game and fall short of the quantity you needed.

However, with the help of a little store-bought gravy, you can ensure you have enough sauce to coat any dry turkey, bland mashed potatoes, or lonely green beans. To make the sauce even more flavorful, add the drippings from the bottom of the roasting pan while heating the gravy. The extra fat and flavorful little brown bits, also known as the "fond," will help give the store-bought gravy depth and complexity.

