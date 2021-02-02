11 Must-Know Tips and Tricks for Your Best-Ever Soups and Stews

There are few things as important to any cook as having the perfect tool for their task. One simple invention can take minutes of aggravation or work out of your cooking, and in the kitchen, that’s a lifetime.

The immersion blender is one such tool no soup-maker should be without, but there are even simpler basics you’ll want to make sure you have on hand in their finest form. For one, a good stock pot. By that, we don’t even mean the best and most expensive one—we mean the best for you, able to hold as much soup as you might want to make at a time, that can stand up to potential staining from overzealous browning, and that you can clean easily after hours of stewing. Tall rims provide flexibility in utility, prevent splashing, and allow you to layer nicely, while a narrower diameter holds on to heat longer and slows down liquid evaporation to safeguard against scalding.

You’ll also want a good ladle: plastic or silicone for nonstick cookware, metal for metal and cast-iron. Don’t bother looking for wood or bamboo—they’re not meant to sit in liquid and can expand and crack. They will also most certainly stain from your stew. But even if your material options are limited, ladles do come in different sizes and shapes, including single straight-angle; with pouring lips; deep; long-handled; and others.

Finally, you definitely want a good skimmer, especially if you’re making soups and stews with meat and bones. When whole ingredients are cooked together over a long period of time, it’s inevitable that their components may start to separate. The bad news is that it can create an ugly foamy scum, an unappealing slick sheen of grease, or loose bits will litter your hard work with detritus. However, the good news is that all of these things tend to rise to the top, and with a fine-mesh skimmer, you can just swirl to catch debris, scoop across the top, and chuck it.