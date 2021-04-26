7 Instagram Accounts to Follow If You Love Food ASMR

If you get goosebumps on your arms and feel tingles across your scalp when someone whispers in your ear or turns the pages of a book, you're not alone. You're in the segment of the population that experiences ASMR (aka autonomous sensory meridian response), and luckily, there are countless places to get your kicks online. Every day, creators post hundreds of videos to YouTube full of quiet ASMR "triggers," in which they drag their fingers across felt, crinkle up pieces of foil, whisper while giving you a pretend dental exam, or rub a hairbrush across a microphone. ASMR videos have become a fascination, even for people who don't experience the giddy, warm, tingling sensation that apparently accompanies them.

ASMR videos run the gamut thematically, but one of the most intriguing genres—to me, at least—is food. Some food ASMR creators capture the sound of meals being prepared, with all the boiling, chopping, and whisking you'd expect. Others lay out spreads of crunchy, chewy, or gelatinous edibles and eat them next to a microphone. Warning: This latter category is not for people with misophonia, the term for a violent negative reaction to the sound of mouth-related noises. (For reference, if you have this, you're probably unable to withstand any scene set in a hot tub on The Bachelor. Are the mics directly inside their mouths?)