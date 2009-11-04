10 Clever Ways to Use Sugar Cookie Dough
Basic Sugar Cookie Dough
All the cookies here use 1 recipe of Basic Sugar Cookie Dough. Bake the cookies at 350º F on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 1½ inches apart. Cool slightly on baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. The total times in the recipes include the making of the dough. Do not substitute slice-and-bake dough from the supermarket; the cookies will not hold their shape when baked.
Holiday Cutout Cookies
Cherry-Almond Jumbles
Pecan Logs
Coconut Macaroon Crisps
Sparkling Sugar Twists
Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwiches
Chocolate-Peppermint Wafers
Jam Thumbprints
Orange-Glazed Cookies
Cinnamon Pinwheels
