10 Clever Ways to Use Sugar Cookie Dough

By Sara Quessenberry
Updated September 12, 2016
Holiday treats (made from the same dough) that are anything but cookie-cutter.
Basic Sugar Cookie Dough

All the cookies here use 1 recipe of Basic Sugar Cookie Dough. Bake the cookies at 350º F on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 1½ inches apart. Cool slightly on baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. The total times in the recipes include the making of the dough. Do not substitute slice-and-bake dough from the supermarket; the cookies will not hold their shape when baked.

Get the recipe: Basic Sugar Cookie Dough

Holiday Cutout Cookies

Get the recipe: Holiday Cutout Cookies

Cherry-Almond Jumbles

Get the recipe: Cherry-Almond Jumbles

Pecan Logs

Get the recipe: Pecan Logs

Coconut Macaroon Crisps

Get the recipe: Coconut Macaroon Crisps

Sparkling Sugar Twists

Get the recipe: Sparkling Sugar Twists

Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwiches

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwiches

Chocolate-Peppermint Wafers

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Wafers

Jam Thumbprints

Get the recipe: Jam Thumbprints

Orange-Glazed Cookies

Get the recipe: Orange-Glazed Cookies

Cinnamon Pinwheels

Get the recipe: Cinnamon Pinwheels

By Sara Quessenberry