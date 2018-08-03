August 4, 2018, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and a few places near you are giving away free cookies. Rather bake your own? We've got you covered.

Exactly Where To Get Free Cookies On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Plus, Our Favorite Recipes)

When it comes to comfort desserts, few things beat the ooey, gooey, all-American chocolate chip cookie. This weekend, we take time to pay homage to this tried-and-true sweet by dedicating an entire holiday to it: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Saturday, August 4.

In the Real Simple test kitchen, we always have something cooking—or baking, as we did this week (and our entire edit team was more than happy to sample the goods). Right here you'll find 10 of our favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes, in case you want a DIY National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day celebration this weekend.

But if you'd rather not fire up the oven during the hottest month of the year, here's exactly where to score a free chocolate chip cookie.

Doubletree by Hilton

Doubletree by Hilton is famous for handing a warmed-up chocolate chip cookie to each guest that checks into one of its hotels. But on August 4th, you don't need to book a room to secure one of their signature sweet treats. Just walk into any Doubletree by Hilton location in the U.S. that day and claim your free chocolate chip cookie.

BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse

Looking to up your cookie game? How about a jumbo, skillet-baked chocolate chip cookie a la mode? Indulge in your own Pizookie, a.k.a. the official dessert of BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse, by signing up for its Premier Rewards Program online then visiting one its many locations nationwide (click here to find one near you).

7-Eleven

Everyone's favorite late-night munchies chain has some seriously satisfying chocolate chip cookies. To score a free one, download 7-Eleven's app and instantly 800 complimentary rewards points, which you can redeem for a free cookie on August 4th in any 7-Eleven location.