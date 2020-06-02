5 Tips for Baking Better Biscuits

So, what’s the difference between biscuits and shortcakes? They’re close cousins, so if you ask three bakers, you’ll likely get three different answers! That said, biscuits are usually made with buttermilk, while shortcakes use whole milk or cream for richness and often contain sugar.

In summer, Philip is partial to classic strawberry shortcakes. Out of season, he fills them with frozen blueberries sautéed with butter and brown sugar. “Chill before assembling with freshly whipped cream,” he says. Perfectly ripe peaches and blackberries are also delicious fillings.