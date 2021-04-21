9 Healthy (and Delicious!) Ways to Hack Your Desserts for a Nutritional Boost, According to RDs

“Even I would never suggest eating a piece of fruit for dessert, but you can absolutely turn your fruit into something worthy of a dessert title,” Cassetty says. “One of my favorite ways to go is to sauté chopped apples sprinkled with cinnamon and then top with walnuts. Another option is to heat frozen fruit for 30 seconds until it’s juicy and then stir in 1 teaspoon of chia seeds per half cup of frozen blueberries. Let the mixture sit at least 30 minutes until it gels up. Then top with lower sugar granola for a faux berry crumble.” These are just two options, but in reality, there are so many other ways to make a dessert out of naturally sweet fruit (like frozen fruit ice pops!).