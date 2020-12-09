9 Genius Tips From a Professional Baker on Building the Perfect Gingerbread House

If you’re excited about the decorating, why not decorate your house before you assemble it? According to Krupa, starting with the embellishment actually sets you up for success, too. “It’s a lot easier for me to decorate the house pieces while they are flat,” she says. “You can rotate the pieces so you can get to every spot and nothing will get in your way.” When you’re done decorating, she recommends letting your decorations set for 30 to 60 minutes before you assemble. After you assemble, make sure to cover your seams and add your finishing touches.