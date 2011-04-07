6 Easy Cake Decorating Ideas

Lightly dust a work surface with granulated sugar. With a rolling pin, roll 3 gumdrops to a thickness of ⅛ inch, then cut the rounds in half crosswise. Roll 1 piece into a tight bud and pinch it at one end to form the center of the flower. Place the remaining pieces around the center, overlapping them slightly and pressing them together at the base. Trim the bottom to form a flat base before setting it on the cake.



