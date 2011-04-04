How To: Decorate a Cake With Strawberries
Creating a beautiful cake doesn’t require professional skills or fancy equipment. Here’s an easy way to dress up your cake using fresh strawberries.
Advertisement
Creating a beautiful cake doesn’t require professional skills or fancy equipment. Here’s an easy way to dress up your cake using fresh strawberries.
What You Need
- strawberries, paring knife, frosted cake, seedless raspberry preserves, pastry brush
Follow These Steps
- Thinly slice 1 quart strawberries
Using a paring knife, slice the strawberries lengthwise to between ⅛-inch and ¼-inch thickness.
- Place the strawberries on the cake with their points facing out
Starting from the outside perimeter of the cake, place a ring of strawberries with the points facing out.
- Create overlapping circles until the cake is covered
Continue layering concentric rings of strawberries around the cake, overlapping each layer slightly, until you reach the center. The strawberries begin to stand up as you create more rings, giving the cake more height and dimension. Use a strawberry end piece for the center.
- Paint a thin layer of preserves over the strawberries
Heat ¼ cup seedless raspberry preserves in the microwave until soft. Using a pastry brush, paint a thin layer of preserves over the strawberries to give them a nice sheen.
Tip: Brush a thin layer of warmed preserves over fresh fruits on your desserts to keep them from drying out. Raspberry preserves work well with strawberries and apricot works well with mango—choose a preserve that’s the same color as your fruit.