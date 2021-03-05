How to Make Viral Baked Oats, the Healthy TikTok Breakfast Trend That's Basically Cake

Today, TikTok is introducing the masses to the latest and greatest healthy breakfast hack: Baked oats. (The hashtag #bakedoats has garnered over 322.4 million views and counting.)

What is this dish, exactly? Baked oats are the fluffy, cake-like cousin of your favorite oat-based muffin recipe. Apparently, when you whirl oats with a combination of baking ingredients (such as baking soda and eggs) in the blender, the resulting batter is incredibly airy, smooth, and cloud-like. After scooping the batter into a loaf pan or ramekin, you can customize it to your heart's content—think almond butter and blueberries, funfetti, carrot cake, strawberry cheesecake, or pumpkin—before baking.

"When I saw #BakedOats trending on TikTok, I thought how wonderful, I have tons of baked oatmeal recipes to share!" says Yumna Jawad, the genius food blogger behind Feel Good Foodie. "But this isn't your average baked oatmeal. This is baked oats that looks and tastes like cake. And it's all done in a blender for a fine and airy texture."

Jawad made her own vanilla and chocolate version, then shared her step-by-step process so you can try it at home.

Ingredients for Chocolate Baked Oats

Rolled oats This is the base for the recipe, but you can use rolled oats, quick oats, or even oat flour. According to Jawad, steel cut oats won't blend enough to give you the cake-like texture, so stick with rolled or quick oats to ensure you get the fluffiest results. You'll need 1/2 cup. Egg You'll need just one egg for baked oats. "You can make it vegan by using a flax egg, or just using 1/4 cup of any milk instead of the egg," says Jawad. Banana A ripe banana will add flavor, sweetness, and moisture to the recipe. If you're short on bananas, no problem—you can add one egg or 1/4 cup of any milk instead. Maple syrup A tablespoon of maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness to oats that can sometimes be bland. Baking soda This helps the baked oats rise while baking (you'll need 1/2 teaspoon). Salt Just a pinch will round out the flavor. Cocoa powder A tablespoon of cocoa powder is optional if you want to try the chocolate flavored baked oats.

How to Make Baked Oats

Place all the ingredients together in a blender. Blend until the mixture is evenly mixed and pourable. "You may have to scoop some out though," Jawad adds. Transfer to a greased ramekin, oven-safe pan, or bowl. You can add some toppings like shaved white chocolate or chopped almonds, sliced strawberries, or banana slices. Bake in a 350°F over until the edges pull away and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, around 20 to 25 minutes. You'll know it's done when the edges of the baked oats pull away from the ramekin. For a chocolate flavor, you can use the same ingredients, but add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and top it off with some shaved chocolate or chocolate chips, and whatever else you'd like to add.

Tips for Making Baked Oats

Use a high speed blender to blend the ingredients. The difference between baked oatmeal and baked oats is all in the texture. "And getting that cake-like texture comes from adding the egg, but also blending the ingredients well," Jawad explains. You can double (or triple) the recipe. The yield on this dish is only about two to three servings, so make more if you want to have extra for tomorrow morning's breakfast! To double or triple the recipe, Jawad says that you can throw everything together in a blender and just divide it into multiple ramekins or transfer it to a cake pan or loaf pan. Don't forget to grease the ramekin or pan. Because we're not using any oil or butter in the recipe, the cooking spray will help ensure that the batter doesn't stick to the ramekin when cooking. In a pinch, you can make this in the microwave. To make it ever faster, consider making it in the microwave for 90 to 120 seconds. "Make sure you're using a microwave safe bowl though, and that it's twice the size of the batter since it will rise while baking quickly in the microwave," Jawad says. Bake in the right-sized bowl or pan. The ramekin pictured is 8 ounces and that works perfectly for the contents of this recipe. Try making it into muffins. "Yes, you can make it in a muffin tin but the recipe will only make about 3 muffins. You can also make it in a cake pan, but it may help to double the recipe in that case. The bake time will depend on the depth of the baking pan, but I recommend starting to check for doneness a 20 minutes," says Jawad.

