How to Make Viral Baked Oats, the Healthy TikTok Breakfast Trend That's Basically Cake
Cake for breakfast? We’re in.
It's official: TikTok is completely transforming how we cook. This influential video-sharing platform has showed us how to make the creamiest mashed potatoes, the most delicious customizable quesadillas, and perfectly crispy roasted potatoes. TikTok familiarized us to three-ingredient cloud bread, mini pancake cereal, whipped dalgona coffee, and (duh) baked feta pasta.
Today, TikTok is introducing the masses to the latest and greatest healthy breakfast hack: Baked oats. (The hashtag #bakedoats has garnered over 322.4 million views and counting.)
What is this dish, exactly? Baked oats are the fluffy, cake-like cousin of your favorite oat-based muffin recipe. Apparently, when you whirl oats with a combination of baking ingredients (such as baking soda and eggs) in the blender, the resulting batter is incredibly airy, smooth, and cloud-like. After scooping the batter into a loaf pan or ramekin, you can customize it to your heart's content—think almond butter and blueberries, funfetti, carrot cake, strawberry cheesecake, or pumpkin—before baking.
"When I saw #BakedOats trending on TikTok, I thought how wonderful, I have tons of baked oatmeal recipes to share!" says Yumna Jawad, the genius food blogger behind Feel Good Foodie. "But this isn't your average baked oatmeal. This is baked oats that looks and tastes like cake. And it's all done in a blender for a fine and airy texture."
Jawad made her own vanilla and chocolate version, then shared her step-by-step process so you can try it at home.
Ingredients for Chocolate Baked Oats
This is the base for the recipe, but you can use rolled oats, quick oats, or even oat flour. According to Jawad, steel cut oats won't blend enough to give you the cake-like texture, so stick with rolled or quick oats to ensure you get the fluffiest results. You'll need 1/2 cup.
You'll need just one egg for baked oats. "You can make it vegan by using a flax egg, or just using 1/4 cup of any milk instead of the egg," says Jawad.
A ripe banana will add flavor, sweetness, and moisture to the recipe. If you're short on bananas, no problem—you can add one egg or 1/4 cup of any milk instead.
How to Make Baked Oats
- Place all the ingredients together in a blender.
- Blend until the mixture is evenly mixed and pourable. "You may have to scoop some out though," Jawad adds.
- Transfer to a greased ramekin, oven-safe pan, or bowl. You can add some toppings like shaved white chocolate or chopped almonds, sliced strawberries, or banana slices.
- Bake in a 350°F over until the edges pull away and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, around 20 to 25 minutes. You'll know it's done when the edges of the baked oats pull away from the ramekin.
- For a chocolate flavor, you can use the same ingredients, but add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and top it off with some shaved chocolate or chocolate chips, and whatever else you'd like to add.
Tips for Making Baked Oats
The difference between baked oatmeal and baked oats is all in the texture. "And getting that cake-like texture comes from adding the egg, but also blending the ingredients well," Jawad explains.
The yield on this dish is only about two to three servings, so make more if you want to have extra for tomorrow morning's breakfast! To double or triple the recipe, Jawad says that you can throw everything together in a blender and just divide it into multiple ramekins or transfer it to a cake pan or loaf pan.
Because we're not using any oil or butter in the recipe, the cooking spray will help ensure that the batter doesn't stick to the ramekin when cooking.
To make it ever faster, consider making it in the microwave for 90 to 120 seconds. "Make sure you're using a microwave safe bowl though, and that it's twice the size of the batter since it will rise while baking quickly in the microwave," Jawad says.
"Yes, you can make it in a muffin tin but the recipe will only make about 3 muffins. You can also make it in a cake pan, but it may help to double the recipe in that case. The bake time will depend on the depth of the baking pan, but I recommend starting to check for doneness a 20 minutes," says Jawad.