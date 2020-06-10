Bored of Baking Bread? Take Your Skills to the Next Level With These Advanced Baking Projects

Make Thin, Even Layers. According to Baker, the key to a good croissant is the lamination (or layering) of dough and butter. What you need to achieve through the rolling out process is multiple thin layers of butter and dough. However, the more “turns” (where you create the layers) you perform the more likely that the butter will split through the dough. Try to roll out the butter and dough evenly, otherwise you’ll form a homogenous dough, which leads to a bready texture and no layers in your croissants. “This will also lead to a flattened, dense croissant, as there will be no layers to lift apart during baking.”

Quality Ingredients Are Key. Baker recommends using a French T45 pastry flour and a butter with a high fat content (84 percent). "Once in the oven, the butter will melt, and steam will create those distinctive, delicious flaky layers of a croissant."

Use Cold Butter. Make sure your butter is cold (but not frozen). When adding the butter, cut it into thin, flat slices and lay it across the dough. When rolling out the croissant dough, fold the butter and dough together three to four times, advises Baker. “Be careful not to combine the butter and dough during the rolling process. If you press too hard on the rolling pin you will push the butter into the dough. Instead, try to roll out your croissant dough evenly when combining it with butter,” he adds.

Don't Forget the Classic Croissant Shine. After proofing your croissants, mix together a couple of eggs, a pinch of salt, and a dash of milk. Use a soft bristle brush to lightly wash each croissant with the mix evenly, and all over. Pop them in the oven to bake, and you’ll find shiny croissants—just like you would buy in a French patisserie—when they’re done.

Keep Everything Cool. Ensure the room temperature, your work surface, and your rolling pin are all as cold as possible. If you can’t achieve this, try making your dough in the evening and “rest” your croissant dough (in cling wrap, not too tightly covered to allow for a bit of expansion) in a fridge overnight before shaping, proving and baking the next day.

Nail the Proofing Process. Baker says a common mistake when baking croissants is over or under proofing, which will ruin the airy, flaky texture key to making a quality croissant. “Ideally, you should prove your croissants at around 80°F/26°C, which is slightly warmer than room temperature; 75 to 90 minutes is recommended,” Baker says. Keep the air in the room—and therefore your croissants—from drying out by placing a saucepan of water in the same place that you are proofing. “The humidity from the water will help to keep the dough surface moist and prevent the surface drying out and becoming hard.”

Towards the end of the proving time, place your finger lightly on a croissant. If there is some slight resistance and the dough springs back then you’re good. “You want the dough to have a bit of power left in it for the oven. If the dough does not spring back, it indicates the yeast is toward the end of its gassing stage and you may have over-proved the croissants.”