Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf With Cranberries

Cook the rice blend according to the package directions. Fold in the cranberries, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the mushrooms, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook, tossing frequently, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes more. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and tarragon.