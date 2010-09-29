Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf With Cranberries

Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry
November 2010

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups long-grain and wild rice blend
  • ¾ cup dried cranberries
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 pound mixed mushrooms (such as cremini, oyster, and shiitake), sliced
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 222
  • Fat 6g
  • Sat fat 1g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 127mg
  • Protein 5g
  • Carbohydrate 40g
  • Sugar 9g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the rice blend according to the package directions. Fold in the cranberries, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the mushrooms, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook, tossing frequently, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes more. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and tarragon.

Step 3

Add the mushroom mixture to the rice and toss to combine.

