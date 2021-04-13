Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread

The best recipes teach cooks tips they can reuse in the kitchen again and again. In the case of this tender, delicious cake, it's the use of a chai tea bag to infuse the batter. Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and allspice amp up the chai notes and enhance the flavor of the wild blueberries. Shopping tip: Wild blueberries are best here since they're small enough to stay suspended in the batter during baking. However, if you can only find regular ones, they'll work, too, though will likely sink into a single layer.