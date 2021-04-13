LIVE

Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread

This tea cake quite literally earns its name.

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Greg DuPree

20 mins
2 hrs 50 mins
8 slices
The best recipes teach cooks tips they can reuse in the kitchen again and again. In the case of this tender, delicious cake, it's the use of a chai tea bag to infuse the batter. Cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and allspice amp up the chai notes and enhance the flavor of the wild blueberries. Shopping tip: Wild blueberries are best here since they're small enough to stay suspended in the batter during baking. However, if you can only find regular ones, they'll work, too, though will likely sink into a single layer. 

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Microwave milk in a microwave-safe mug on high until very hot but not boiling, about 2 minutes. Add tea bags; let steep for 15 minutes. Discard tea bags.

  • Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving at least a 2-inch overhang on each long side. Whisk steeped milk, eggs, granulated sugar, and oil in a large bowl. Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, salt, and allspice; stir until just combined. Add ¾ cup blueberries; stir to combine, using just 2 or 3 strokes. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup blueberries, then sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean, 1 hour, 5 minutes to 1 hour, 10 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and let bread cool for 10 minutes. Using parchment paper overhang as handles, remove bread from pan. Discard parchment paper. Let bread cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour.

