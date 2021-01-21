Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Grapes and Feta

It's rare that a vegetable can be called "trendy", but in the case of a whole-roasted cauliflower, the name is earned. (And yes, a cruciferous veggie can take center stage at dinner). This rendition is the one to make your go-to, thanks to streamlined steps and a spot-on flavor combination. You'll start by boiling the cauliflower until just tender (get the oven mitts out for this step), which allows the salted water to season from the inside, and then roast evenly in the oven. You'll add grapes and planks of feta to the baking sheet, which bring sweet and salty depth to the dish. And finish with the subtle punch of almost-pickled shallots and fresh oregano to tie all the flavors together, making this recipe a delicious way to make cauliflower a stunning centerpiece.