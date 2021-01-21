Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Grapes and Feta

Make vegetables the star of your dinner table.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg Dupree

It's rare that a vegetable can be called "trendy", but in the case of a whole-roasted cauliflower, the name is earned. (And yes, a cruciferous veggie can take center stage at dinner). This rendition is the one to make your go-to, thanks to streamlined steps and a spot-on flavor combination. You'll start by boiling the cauliflower until just tender (get the oven mitts out for this step), which allows the salted water to season from the inside, and then roast evenly in the oven. You'll add grapes and planks of feta to the baking sheet, which bring sweet and salty depth to the dish. And finish with the subtle punch of almost-pickled shallots and fresh oregano to tie all the flavors together, making this recipe a delicious way to make cauliflower a stunning centerpiece.

  • Bring a large, tall pot of generously salted water to a boil over high. Trim cauliflower stem so head can stand upright on its own. Gently lower cauliflower into pot, standing upright. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft when gently pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 500°F with rack in upper third. Stir shallot and vinegar in a small bowl.

  • Gently remove cauliflower from water with a large-handled strainer, a spider, or 2 slotted spoons; transfer to a plate. Pat with paper towels to absorb any excess water. Let cool for 10 minutes. Pat dry again, then transfer to a baking sheet.

  • Brush cauliflower all over with 1 tablespoon oil and season with ½ teaspoon salt. Roast until browned in parts, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, cut feta into 12 (½ inch thick) slices.

  • Add grapes to baking sheet with cauliflower. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Return to oven and roast for 10 minutes. Brush feta on both sides with 1 tablespoon oil; add to baking sheet. Return to oven and roast until feta forms a golden crust, cauliflower is golden brown all over, and grapes have softened, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Brush cauliflower all over with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Transfer cauliflower, grapes, and feta to a platter. Drizzle with shallot mixture. Top with oregano.

Make It Vegan:

No feta, no problem. Cook plant-based sausage right on the baking sheet. Voilà—a complete meal.

