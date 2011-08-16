Whole-Grain Blueberry Muffins

13 Reviews
Con Poulos
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
By Charlyne Mattox
August 2011

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cups whole-wheat flour, spooned and leveled*
  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • ¼ cup flaxseed meal (available at natural-food stores)
  • ¼ cup pecans
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange zest, plus ¼ cup orange juice
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries or one 8-ounce bag frozen blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 189
  • Fat 7g
  • Sat fat 2g
  • Cholesterol 26mg
  • Sodium 256mg
  • Protein 5g
  • Carbohydrate 29g
  • Sugar 13g
  • Fiber 4g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375°F. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. In a food processor, process the flour, oats, flaxseed meal, pecans, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until finely ground.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sugar, butter, orange zest and juice, egg, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and mix just until incorporated (do not overmix). Fold in the blueberries.

Step 3

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes.

*Measure the flour by spooning it into a dry measuring cup, then sweep off the excess with a knife.

