How to Make a White Russian, the Deliciously Decadent Cocktail That Only Requires 3 Ingredients

A White Russian is an old-school classic cocktail that every home bartender needs under their belt. Creamy, coffee-flavored, and incredibly easy to make, White Russians have garnered a cult-following from both Kahlúa and Big Lebowski fans alike. The recipe only requires three ingredients: vodka, Kahlúa, and heavy cream. Think of it as an adult version of a milkshake. And as with milkshakes, there is endless opportunity to customize your drink to your personal palate. Try adding a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or (dare we say it) pumpkin spice to dial up the flavor. Love chocolate? Add some syrup. No heavy cream on hand? Swap in whole milk, soy, or oat.