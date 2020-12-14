White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies

Spicy ginger-molasses cookies get a chocolatey upgrade in this easy recipe worthy of any cookie swap.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Yield:
Makes 42 Cookies
Double the ginger, double the fun with these chewy bites shot through with ground and candied ginger. Like classic chewy ginger cookies, this rendition relies on dark brown sugar and dense molasses, but it also has a hefty dose of cocoa powder in the dough, plus chunks of white chocolate and crystallized ginger studded throughout each round. Before baking, you’ll roll each ball in turbinado sugar for a crunchy crust that contains a fluffy, pillowy interior.

Shopping tip: Some grocery stores carry pre-chopped ginger pieces, which will save you a touch of prep time.

  • Whisk flour, cocoa powder, ground ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add molasses; beat until combined, about 1 minute. Reduce speed to low; add eggs 1 at a time, beating after each addition until well combined. Add flour mixture in 3 batches, beating after each addition until just combined. Fold in chocolate and crystallized ginger. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Chill until dough is firm enough to roll, at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Place turbinado sugar in a shallow bowl. Scoop half of dough by rounded tablespoonfuls and roll into 24 balls. Roll balls in turbinado sugar to coat and arrange 2 inches apart on baking sheets. Return remaining dough to fridge.

  • Bake until cookies are puffed and some crinkles appear on top, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Balls of raw dough may be frozen for up to 1 month and baked from frozen; add 2 to 3 minutes to baking time.

