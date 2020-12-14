White Chocolate Chunk Ginger Cookies
Spicy ginger-molasses cookies get a chocolatey upgrade in this easy recipe worthy of any cookie swap.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Double the ginger, double the fun with these chewy bites shot through with ground and candied ginger. Like classic chewy ginger cookies, this rendition relies on dark brown sugar and dense molasses, but it also has a hefty dose of cocoa powder in the dough, plus chunks of white chocolate and crystallized ginger studded throughout each round. Before baking, you’ll roll each ball in turbinado sugar for a crunchy crust that contains a fluffy, pillowy interior.
Shopping tip: Some grocery stores carry pre-chopped ginger pieces, which will save you a touch of prep time.