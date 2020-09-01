This Whiskey Sour Cocktail Is the Ideal Way to Celebrate the Start of September

What’s a whiskey sour, you ask? It’s one of the most satisfying classic cocktails, built upon a perfectly balanced combination of three flavor elements: spirit, sour, and sweet. Your go-to spirit here is (obviously) whiskey—bourbon is the traditional pick—but you’re free to select the style that suits you. The sour component is fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and the sweet is simple syrup, or a 1:1 solution of granulated sugar that’s been dissolved in water. Finish with an orange twist and maraschino cherry. How simple is that?
How to Make It
Combine bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice before covering and shaking vigorously. Continue shaking for about 15 seconds.
Strain cocktail into a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir, then garnish with the orange twist and maraschino cherry.