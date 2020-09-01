This Whiskey Sour Cocktail Is the Ideal Way to Celebrate the Start of September

What’s a whiskey sour, you ask? It’s one of the most satisfying classic cocktails, built upon a perfectly balanced combination of three flavor elements: spirit, sour, and sweet. Your go-to spirit here is (obviously) whiskey—bourbon is the traditional pick—but you’re free to select the style that suits you. The sour component is fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and the sweet is simple syrup, or a 1:1 solution of granulated sugar that’s been dissolved in water. Finish with an orange twist and maraschino cherry. How simple is that?