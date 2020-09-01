This Whiskey Sour Cocktail Is the Ideal Way to Celebrate the Start of September

Hands-On Time
5 minutes
Total Time
5 minutes
Yield
1 cocktail
By Betty Gold
September 2020

What’s a whiskey sour, you ask? It’s one of the most satisfying classic cocktails, built upon a perfectly balanced combination of three flavor elements: spirit, sour, and sweet. Your go-to spirit here is (obviously) whiskey—bourbon is the traditional pick—but you’re free to select the style that suits you. The sour component is fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and the sweet is simple syrup, or a 1:1 solution of granulated sugar that’s been dissolved in water. Finish with an orange twist and maraschino cherry. How simple is that?

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce fresh-squeezed lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • Orange twist, for garnish
  • Maraschino cherry, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice before covering and shaking vigorously. Continue shaking for about 15 seconds.

Step 2

Strain cocktail into a rocks glass filled with ice. Stir, then garnish with the orange twist and maraschino cherry.

