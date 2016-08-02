Tomato-Watermelon Granita

If you’re in need of a dessert on a hot summer day, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven. Enter the granita: a refreshing Italian treat (similar to shaved ice) that is made by hand—no fancy equipment required!—and scooped up with a spoon. Ripe, juicy watermelon makes a great base for a granita, and the addition of fresh summer tomatoes keeps it from being overly sweet. To ensure the final dish tastes light and fluffy (and not too icy) stir the mixture hourly as it freezes to incorporate any ice crystals that have formed.

By Robin Bashinsky

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
6 (serving size: about 1 cup)
  • Process watermelon, tomatoes, water, honey, vinegar, and salt in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture into a 2-quart freezer-safe dish. Freeze until frozen, about 6 hours, stirring mixture thoroughly with a fork every hour to incorporate ice crystals. Serve in glasses. Garnish with basil sprigs.

Per Serving:
142 calories; sodium 166mg; protein 2g; carbohydrates 37g; sugars 34g; fiber 1g; iron 1mg; calcium 18mg.
