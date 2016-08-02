If you’re in need of a dessert on a hot summer day, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven. Enter the granita: a refreshing Italian treat (similar to shaved ice) that is made by hand—no fancy equipment required!—and scooped up with a spoon. Ripe, juicy watermelon makes a great base for a granita, and the addition of fresh summer tomatoes keeps it from being overly sweet. To ensure the final dish tastes light and fluffy (and not too icy) stir the mixture hourly as it freezes to incorporate any ice crystals that have formed.