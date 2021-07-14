Watermelon Salad With Pickled Rind
This beautiful, salty-sweet summer salad is perfect for delighting party guests.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It's time to return to the glory of pickled watermelon rind, and this is the recipe to help you do it. After cutting the rind off the fruit, you'll quick-pickle it in a chili-spiked mixture. Once pickled, the rind offers tart balance to sweet watermelon cubes and rich, whipped feta. Serve topped with peppery arugula and a confetti of chopped salted pistachios. It's an elegant, pretty dish that's worthy of special occasions. P.S. The whipped feta is good enough to make again on its own. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and veggies or breadsticks for dipping. P.P.S. If the pickled watermelon rind is a bridge too far, skip it. The salad will still be amazing.