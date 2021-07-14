Watermelon Poke Bowls

Making delicious poke bowls at home might seem impossible without access to good quality fish, or perhaps you're vegetarian and want to enjoy the format and flavors without eating seafood. Enter this delicious rendition, which combines marinated watermelon cubes with classic poke ingredients: sushi rice, spicy mayo, cucumbers, and pickled ginger, among other tasty ingredients. The marinade is a symphony of flavors, combining sesame oil, mirin, lime juice, and soy sauce with spicy ginger and chile-garlic sauce. Every bite of sweet watermelon is so deeply flavorful you'll be looking for excuses to make it over and over. Shopping tip: A firm-ripe watermelon is best so that the cubes don't dissolve in the marinade.