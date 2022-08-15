Watermelon Pizza Is the Sweet (Or Savory!) Summertime Treat You Need to Try

We can all agree that watermelon is the unofficial fruit of the summer. Whether muddled or blended into a cocktail, added to a crisp salad, or just cut up on its own, there are countless ways to get creative with this sweet and juicy fruit. And now there's a new, unexpected way to enjoy watermelon, and it's beyond simple to make—we're talking about watermelon pizza. Yes, you read that right. Transforming watermelon into pizza may seem a little out there, but it actually makes perfect sense. In fact, the watermelon pizza craze continues to gain traction on TikTok, and the recipe combinations are truly limitless.

When cut properly, watermelon can act as a delicious and sturdy base, like pizza dough. And because there are so many ingredients that complement the sweetness and texture of watermelon, you can customize your pizza in so many ways, depending on what your palate prefers. If you're looking to whip up a unique appetizer for your next gathering, you may want to make something that's more on the savory side. You can also make a refreshing dessert watermelon pizza by using sweeter elements, like whipped cream and blueberries. Read below to get some inspiration on how to make the perfect watermelon pizza for any occasion.

Sweet Watermelon Pizza

Slicing a watermelon can be a daunting task, but the good news is, preparing it in pizza form is perhaps the easiest way to cut it. You'll want to start by cutting the watermelon in even, circular slices so you have what looks like a big round disk (or a pizza pie). Then it's time to add your toppings—this is the fun part! Feel free to use some items that you have on hand to create your own flavor combinations, or you can try some popular recipes that are already out there.

If you're looking for something simple, try adding a few dollops of fresh whipped cream and then top the watermelon with mixed berries and fresh, chopped mint. Cut into four even slices like a pizza and enjoy! Another option is using Greek yogurt, blueberries, slivered almonds, and a drizzle of honey. And if you want something a bit more tropical, add coconut flavored yogurt as the base and top with chopped mango, pineapple, and kiwi and then sprinkle on some toasted coconut flakes for added crunch.

Savory Watermelon Pizza

If you've ever had sweet, juicy watermelon in a salad, you already know how well it complements creamy, salty ingredients like feta or goat cheese. Plus, fruit on pizza isn't exactly a new phenomenon either.

For something that lives up to the "watermelon pizza" moniker a bit more, you can experiment with adding sauce and cheese to the mix. As many TikTokers have noted, barbecue sauce actually makes a pleasant watermelon pizza topper thanks to its often tangy, smoky taste with a hint of sweetness. It also works well with most shredded cheeses, too, and from there you can add more fruit, another type of cheese, or even some meat on top of your trendy pie.