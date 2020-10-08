Walnut Energy Bars

Rating: Unrated

Make energy bars over the weekend, and you’ll thank yourself all week for throwing together this easy, tasty snack. A rich mixture of dates and tahini surrounds the crunchy bits—a combination of walnuts, coconut, and crystalized ginger—and the result is a delicious bar that can double as dessert. Cinnamon and cardamom draw out the caramel notes in the dates, which offer sweetness without added sugar. Once you’ve gotten the hang of the method, try it with any mixture of nuts and seeds in place of the walnuts, or different dried fruits instead of the ginger.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process dates, tahini, vanilla, cinnamon, and cardamom in a food processor until mixture clumps together, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Add walnuts, coconut, and ginger to date mixture; knead until combined.

  • Press mixture into an 8-inch square dish lined with parchment paper. Chill until firm, about 30 minutes. Cut into 8 (4- x 1⅔-inch) rectangles.

© Copyright 2020 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 10/12/2020