Veggie Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings

Vegetables bump chicken aside as the companion of cornmeal dumplings in this easy recipe, which manages to be both light and filling, aka the perfect spring dinner. Inspired by the fluffiness of matzo balls in the beloved matzo ball soup and taking cues from chicken and dumplings , this flax-enhanced bowl of comfort showered in springy herbs is nourishing and soothing.

The dumplings' deliciousness masks their simplicity: just cornmeal, flour, flaxseed, and herbs are bound by yogurt and oil. (Do note, traditional matzo balls do not include flour, cornmeal, or baking powder, as these do.) Flaxseed does double duty by binding the dumplings and adding healthful fiber. (Ground flaxseed is easy to find at most supermarkets, usually near the all-purpose flour, and at health food stores.) To make these dumplings really puff up while they cook, keep the pot covered, no peeking! And since the vegetable broth is front and center in this soup, it's worth seeking out a quality one, or making your own from scraps of carrot peels, onions, and celery. Serve this springtime fare with lemon wedges for an extra pop of flavor, and here is a no-waste tip: whenever you use a fennel bulb, save the fronds and use as an herb for garnish.



