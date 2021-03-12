Veggie Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings

Herb-flecked light and fluffy dumplings star in this plant-based soup.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Vegetables bump chicken aside as the companion of cornmeal dumplings in this easy recipe, which manages to be both light and filling, aka the perfect spring dinner. Inspired by the fluffiness of matzo balls in the beloved matzo ball soup and taking cues from chicken and dumplings, this flax-enhanced bowl of comfort showered in springy herbs is nourishing and soothing.

The dumplings' deliciousness masks their simplicity: just cornmeal, flour, flaxseed, and herbs are bound by yogurt and oil. (Do note, traditional matzo balls do not include flour, cornmeal, or baking powder, as these do.) Flaxseed does double duty by binding the dumplings and adding healthful fiber. (Ground flaxseed is easy to find at most supermarkets, usually near the all-purpose flour, and at health food stores.) To make these dumplings really puff up while they cook, keep the pot covered, no peeking! And since the vegetable broth is front and center in this soup, it's worth seeking out a quality one, or making your own from scraps of carrot peels, onions, and celery. Serve this springtime fare with lemon wedges for an extra pop of flavor, and here is a no-waste tip: whenever you use a fennel bulb, save the fronds and use as an herb for garnish.

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, flaxseed, herbs, baking powder, lemon zest, and 1½ teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; add yogurt, oil, and ½ cup water to well. Whisk wet ingredients until mostly combined. Continue whisking, slowly incorporating dry ingredients into wet ingredients, until a uniform ball forms (it will be sticky). Chill mixture for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring broth to a boil in a large pot over high. Reduce heat to medium-high; add carrots, fennel, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-low, partially covered, until vegetables are crisp-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Reduce heat to low. With wet hands, form chilled cornmeal mixture into 24 dumplings (about 1½ inches in diameter)

  • Bring broth to a low boil over medium-low; gently place dumplings in broth. Cover and cook at a gentle simmer until puffed and softened yet firm, about 20 minutes. Ladle into bowls. Top with chopped herbs and fennel fronds. Serve with lemon wedges. Store soup and dumplings separately in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

The Facts on Flaxseed

This superstar seed has both soluble and insoluble dietary fiber, making it an A+ ingredient for digestion. Plus, it’s rich in heart- healthy omega-3 fatty acids. To reap all the benefits, shop for ground seeds (also called flaxseed meal), which are easier to digest than whole ones. The flavor is so mild, no one will be the wiser when you sneak this nutritional upgrade into oatmeal, smoothies, or muffins. To prolong their shelf life, store the seeds in the fridge or freezer.

