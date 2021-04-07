This Plant-Based Meat Made From Walnuts Is Blowing up on TikTok, and You Won't Believe How Delicious It Tastes

We've seen new plant-based meat alternatives popping up left and right lately, and we're here for it. And while some are made from less-than-familiar ingredients (pea protein isolate? banana peels?), this ground beef or pork swap is made from something we know and love: Walnuts. And beans. And spices. And that's pretty much it! We'll thank Lizzo's viral vegan TikTok video of Brussels sprout nachos made with walnut "crumble" for the inspiration—you haven't lived until you've tried it—and leave all the other ways you can put it to use up to you (shepherd's pie, just sayin').