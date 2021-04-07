This Plant-Based Meat Made From Walnuts Is Blowing up on TikTok, and You Won't Believe How Delicious It Tastes

Rating: Unrated

Think of this walnut meat recipe as your go-to vegan swap for chorizo.

By Betty Gold

Gallery

Credit: California Walnuts

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We've seen new plant-based meat alternatives popping up left and right lately, and we're here for it. And while some are made from less-than-familiar ingredients (pea protein isolate? banana peels?), this ground beef or pork swap is made from something we know and love: Walnuts. And beans. And spices. And that's pretty much it! We'll thank Lizzo's viral vegan TikTok video of Brussels sprout nachos made with walnut "crumble" for the inspiration—you haven't lived until you've tried it—and leave all the other ways you can put it to use up to you (shepherd's pie, just sayin').

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place walnuts and beans in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped.

    Advertisement

  • Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and remaining walnut crumble ingredients to food processor and pulse again until mixture is finely chopped and resembles ground meat, stirring several times and moving the mixture from the bottom of the food processor bowl to the top to evenly mix.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a very large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add walnut crumble mixture to skillet and cook for 10 minutes or until mixture is nicely browned and resembles ground meat, stirring frequently.

  • Serve in tacos, nachos, or any other way you might serve ground beef or chorizo. This can also be prepared several days ahead and stored tightly covered in the refrigerator.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/11/2021