Tuscan Bread Soup With Beans (Ribollita)
Ribollita is a recipe for steaming-hot comfort in a bowl. This Tuscan-style soup is packed with good-for-you vegetables (kale, carrots, tomatoes) and white beans to keep you full. Oh, and did we mention the bread? Yes, there’s half a loaf of bread in the broth, and a generous serving of Parmesan, too. The instructions call for a slow cooker or Instant Pot, making this the perfect hands-off recipe for chilly fall or winter days. Serve with a spicy, light red wine to balance the salty cheese, and follow with squares of dark chocolate.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Instant Pot variation (1 hour):
Follow prep instructions above and lock lid in place. Turn steam-release handle to sealing position. Select Manual or Pressure Cook (depending on model) and set to high pressure for 25 minutes. Let pressure release naturally (float valve will drop). Release lid and turn off cooker. Follow serving instructions above.
To freeze:
Let ribollita cool to room temperature. Transfer to sealable freezer-safe containers. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in microwave or overnight in refrigerator.