Ribollita is a recipe for steaming-hot comfort in a bowl. This Tuscan-style soup is packed with good-for-you vegetables (kale, carrots, tomatoes) and white beans to keep you full. Oh, and did we mention the bread? Yes, there’s half a loaf of bread in the broth, and a generous serving of Parmesan, too. The instructions call for a slow cooker or Instant Pot, making this the perfect hands-off recipe for chilly fall or winter days. Serve with a spicy, light red wine to balance the salty cheese, and follow with squares of dark chocolate.