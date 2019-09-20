Tuscan Bread Soup With Beans (Ribollita)

Rating: 3 stars
71 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 18
  • 71 Ratings

Ribollita is a recipe for steaming-hot comfort in a bowl. This Tuscan-style soup is packed with good-for-you vegetables (kale, carrots, tomatoes) and white beans to keep you full. Oh, and did we mention the bread? Yes, there’s half a loaf of bread in the broth, and a generous serving of Parmesan, too. The instructions call for a slow cooker or Instant Pot, making this the perfect hands-off recipe for chilly fall or winter days. Serve with a spicy, light red wine to balance the salty cheese, and follow with squares of dark chocolate.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut off rind from Parmesan; set aside. Grate 2 tablespoons cheese into a small bowl for serving (reserve remaining cheese for another use).

    Advertisement

  • Line a 6-quart slow cooker with a slow cooker liner, if desired. Add beans, kale, broth, onion, carrots, celery, oil, tomato paste, garlic, and Parmesan rind.

  • Crush tomatoes in a large bowl using your hands; add to slow cooker. Stir in bread, 1½ teaspoons salt, and pepper. Cover and cook until beans are tender, 8 hours on low or 5 to 6 hours on high.

  • To serve, stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle with reserved cheese and drizzle with oil.

Chef's Notes

Instant Pot variation (1 hour):
Follow prep instructions above and lock lid in place. Turn steam-release handle to sealing position. Select Manual or Pressure Cook (depending on model) and set to high pressure for 25 minutes. Let pressure release naturally (float valve will drop). Release lid and turn off cooker. Follow serving instructions above.

To freeze:
Let ribollita cool to room temperature. Transfer to sealable freezer-safe containers. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in microwave or overnight in refrigerator.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/04/2021