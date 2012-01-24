Turkey-Barley Vegetable Soup

Add the spinach just before serving to preserve its bright color and fresh flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes; transfer to a plate.
Step 2
Add the onion, carrot, and celery to the saucepan and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 3
Return the turkey to the pan and add the broth and barley; season with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat and simmer until the barley is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the spinach.