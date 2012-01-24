Turkey-Barley Vegetable Soup

Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Dawn Perry
February 2012

Add the spinach just before serving to preserve its bright color and fresh flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ pound ground turkey
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, sliced
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • ½ cup pearl barley
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 3 cups baby spinach, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 229
  • Fat 8g
  • Sat fat 2g
  • Cholesterol 33mg
  • Sodium 1,197mg
  • Protein 16g
  • Carbohydrate 27g
  • Sugar 2g
  • Fiber 6g
  • Iron 3mg
  • Calcium 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes; transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Add the onion, carrot, and celery to the saucepan and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3

Return the turkey to the pan and add the broth and barley; season with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Reduce heat and simmer until the barley is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Stir in the spinach.

