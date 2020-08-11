These family-friendly meatballs come together quickly—just turkey, rice, olive oil, and seasoning are required—and taste great with a crunchy kale and apple salad. The lemony tahini dressing is a winner—its creamy texture adds welcome richness to the plate. Pro tip: A freezer that’s stocked with these turkey-and-rice meatballs is your friend. Make with the salad as written below, or serve them stirred into a brothy soup, twirled into pasta, or beneath a blanket of melted cheese atop a garlic-rubbed roll. Thanks to their flexible flavors, they’re at home in many dishes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Stir turkey, rice, pepper, 3 tablespoons oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until combined. Lightly coat baking sheet with oil. Shape mixture into 12 (2 inch) balls and place on baking sheet.
Bake until light golden, about 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Broil meatballs until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center of a meatball registers 165°F, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, 2 tablespoons water, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until smooth.
Place kale in a large bowl. Drizzle with ½ cup tahini dressing and massage into leaves with your hands. Toss in apple. Serve meatballs drizzled with remaining tahini dressing alongside kale salad.