These family-friendly meatballs come together quickly—just turkey, rice, olive oil, and seasoning are required—and taste great with a crunchy kale and apple salad. The lemony tahini dressing is a winner—its creamy texture adds welcome richness to the plate. Pro tip: A freezer that’s stocked with these turkey-and-rice meatballs is your friend. Make with the salad as written below, or serve them stirred into a brothy soup, twirled into pasta, or beneath a blanket of melted cheese atop a garlic-rubbed roll. Thanks to their flexible flavors, they’re at home in many dishes.