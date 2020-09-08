Turkey-Pumpkin Chili

By Melissa Gray
September 2020

Is there a recipe that shouts “fall” more than a chili made with turkey and pumpkin? Probably not, and this delicious dish has ample spices to draw out the savory side of the pumpkin and cannellini beans to add body to each hearty bowl. If you want a fresh herb to sprinkle on top, try cilantro, which comes from the same plant as the coriander seed, which infuses the base of the soup.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. ground coriander
  • 2½ teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 15-oz. cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree
  • 1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Hot sauce, sour cream, and sliced scallions, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 482
  • Fat 17g (sat 4g)
  • Cholesterol 84mg
  • Fiber 15g
  • Protein 38g
  • Carbohydrate 47g
  • Sodium 1,391mg
  • Sugar 8g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in turkey, coriander, paprika, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until turkey is browned, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Stir beans, pumpkin, 1¾ cups water, and broth into turkey mixture. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 15 minutes. Top with hot sauce, sour cream, and scallions.

