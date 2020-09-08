Turkey-Pumpkin Chili

Is there a recipe that shouts “fall” more than a chili made with turkey and pumpkin? Probably not, and this delicious dish has ample spices to draw out the savory side of the pumpkin and cannellini beans to add body to each hearty bowl. If you want a fresh herb to sprinkle on top, try cilantro, which comes from the same plant as the coriander seed, which infuses the base of the soup.