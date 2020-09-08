Turkey-Pumpkin Chili

Is there a recipe that shouts “fall” more than a chili made with turkey and pumpkin? Probably not, and this delicious dish has ample spices to draw out the savory side of the pumpkin and cannellini beans to add body to each hearty bowl. If you want a fresh herb to sprinkle on top, try cilantro, which comes from the same plant as the coriander seed, which infuses the base of the soup.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a medium heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in turkey, coriander, paprika, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until turkey is browned, about 5 minutes.
Stir beans, pumpkin, 1¾ cups water, and broth into turkey mixture. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until heated through, about 15 minutes. Top with hot sauce, sour cream, and scallions.