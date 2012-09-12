Tuna Noodle Casserole With Asparagus

2 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Charles Masters
Hands-On Time
40 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 20 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Kristin Evans Dittami
September 2012

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish
  • 12 ounces wide egg noodles
  • 1 pound (1 bunch) asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 5 cups whole milk
  • 8 ounces Cheddar, grated (about 2 cups)
  • 2 5-ounce cans tuna, drained
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 561
  • Fat 28g
  • Sat fat 17g
  • Cholesterol 116mg
  • Sodium 713mg
  • Protein 29g
  • Carbohydrate 48g
  • Sugar 10g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 4mg
  • Calcium 411mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375° F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cook the noodles according to the package directions, adding the asparagus and peas 2 minutes before the noodles are done. Drain and return to the pot.

Step 2

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the butter to a small bowl, add the bread crumbs and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper, and toss to combine; set aside.

Step 3

Cook the onion in the remaining butter in the saucepan, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the flour and cook, whisking, for 1 minute (do not let darken). Gradually whisk in the milk; season with 1½ teaspoons salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, whisking occasionally, until thickened, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 4

Remove the flour sauce from heat, add the Cheddar, and stir until melted. Add to the drained pasta, along with the tuna and tarragon; toss gently to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with the bread crumbs. Bake until browned and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Chef's Notes

 

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com