Farro Salad With Tuna

Some ingredients don’t get their due as stars of pantry-friendly cooking. Farro—a nutty, whole-grain variety of wheat—and tight whorls of bitter radicchio are long lasting ingredients that bring a lot of flavor to whatever they touch. Teamed up with other autumnal powerhouses like firm Bosc pear and peppery arugula, the result is a fresh take on a fall salad. Each serving is topped off with tender bites of oil-slicked jarred tuna, a luxe ingredient that can upgrade just about any meal.

  • Heat a medium skillet over medium. Add fennel seeds and cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Using the bottom of a measuring cup or bowl, lightly crush seeds.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over high. Add radicchio wedges and cook, flipping once, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Remove and discard core; chop radicchio into 1-inch pieces.

  • Whisk crushed fennel, vinegar, mustard, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in remaining ¼ cup oil.

  • Add farro, pear, arugula, and radicchio to bowl and toss to coat. Divide salad among plates and top with tuna.

