Farro Salad With Tuna

Some ingredients don’t get their due as stars of pantry-friendly cooking. Farro—a nutty, whole-grain variety of wheat—and tight whorls of bitter radicchio are long lasting ingredients that bring a lot of flavor to whatever they touch. Teamed up with other autumnal powerhouses like firm Bosc pear and peppery arugula, the result is a fresh take on a fall salad. Each serving is topped off with tender bites of oil-slicked jarred tuna, a luxe ingredient that can upgrade just about any meal.